Binary Stream Expands Worldwide Presence by Entering a Licensing Agreement With Microsoft for Subscription Billing Suite

US ArcGIS Users Can Now Access Newer and More Precise Address Data. Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, announced that it is collaborating with Infutor Data Solutions to improve the geocoding and address matching capability available for Esri’s ArcGIS World Geocoding Service in the US. Users in any industry—especially insurance, telecom, health care, utilities, real estate, and retail—will benefit from the increased precision of geocoding that comes from rooftop locations for addresses and subaddress information for places with multiple units.