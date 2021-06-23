Cancel
Alfi Inc shares set to fall from record highs, 'meme stock' Torchlight sinks

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

(Reuters) -Shares of software firm Alfi Inc fell 10% in early deals on Wednesday after more than doubling in value in the previous session, in a move evocative of the so-called "meme stock" frenzy that has gripped equity markets this year. Alfi's stock was trading at around $14.65 per share...

www.streetinsider.com
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Dow, S&P 500 fall as financials drag; Nasdaq at record

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, with financials and other groups closely tied to economic growth leading declines, while the Nasdaq edged higher to another closing record. The S&P 500 banks index fell 2.5% as U.S. Treasuries rallied, with the 10-year yield hitting its...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street declines; investors take profits on financials

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were lower in Tuesday afternoon trading, led by declines in the Dow Jones Industrial Average as investors took profits in some of the groups tied most closely to economic growth. Bank stocks fell as U.S. Treasuries rallied, with the 10-year yield hitting its lowest...
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

US Stocks Fall After Record Highs, Holiday Weekend

U.S. stock indexes dipped Tuesday after posting record highs last week. As of about 2 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) dropped 292.9 points, or 0.84%, to 34,493.45, while the S&P 500 (GSPC) dropped 19.66 points, or 0.45%, to 4,332.68. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) also declined 16.99 points, or 0.12%, to 14,622.33.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

World shares cling near record highs

LONDON/TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - World stocks clung close to record highs on Monday as worries about the Delta variant of COVID-19 offset positive sentiment from surging euro zone business activity and a welcome U.S. jobs report. The STOXX index (.STOXX) of 600 leading European companies was 0.2% higher, reversing...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Canada Stocks Close at Record Highs

Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, started a new week, month and quarter with a bang in gaining 55 points to close at an all time record high of 20,281.5, with the resources heavy index boosted by higher commodity prices. Indeed, higher commodity prices have buoyed trade here...
Stockswtmj.com

Stocks drift around their record highs on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting around their record highs on Tuesday as Wall Street waits for the heavyweight economic data coming at the end of the week. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in afternoon trading after earlier adding to the all-time high it set a day earlier. Nearly as many stocks were rising within the index as falling, as weakness for several banks and utilities offset gains for tech companies.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong stocks fall as energy shares retreat

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -3.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used -1% June 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Tuesday, as energy firms slumped after a decline in oil prices, with investors treading cautiously ahead of a U.S. jobs report. ** The Hang Seng index fell 0.9%...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Retreats From Record High as Chip, Bank Stocks Shine

Investing.com – The S&P 500 gave up some gains Tuesday after hitting a fresh record high amid a chip-led climb in technology and a jump in banking stocks. The S&P 500 fell 0.02% after hitting a record intraday level of 4,300.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.02%, or 5 points, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.10%.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. stocks at record highs on strong consumer sentiment

NEW YORK, New York - A significant boost in U.S. consumer confidence kept stock markets afloat Tuesday, with both the Standard and Poor's 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hitting new all-time intraday and closing highs. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index jumped to 127.3 in June, the highest level in...
StocksStreet.Com

Dow Gets Boost From Big Banks and the S&P 500 Sets a Record High

Stocks were mostly higher Tuesday and the S&P 500 set a record intraday high in a broad-based rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130 points, or 0.38%, to 34,413, and the S&P 500 gained 0.1%. The Nasdaq declined 0.17% but like the S&P 500 earlier set an intraday record high.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Nasdaq at record high on a boost from tech stocks

June 28 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq jumped to an all-time high on Monday, supported by tech-related stocks amid fears over a spike in COVID-19 cases across Asia, while investors awaited data on the U.S. labor market in the week. Stay-at-home winners including Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Amazon.com Inc...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Inflation woes keep European shares below record highs, travel stocks slump

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 28 (Reuters) - European shares held just below record highs on Monday as investors remained worried that a jump in inflation could spark a sudden tapering of ultra-loose global monetary policy, while travel stocks sank on a spike in COVID-19 cases across Asia.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

US Stocks Strike New Highs, Europe Sinks

US stocks hit new highs on Monday although elsewhere there was little steam left in last week's rally on easing concerns over strong inflation. After another record close Friday on Wall Street, Asia struggled to maintain momentum, and Europe turned lower as the new trading week kicked off. But both...
StocksPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Asian stocks fall for 2nd day after new Wall St record

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets declined for a second day Tuesday after Wall Street hit a new high on tech stock gains and the World Bank raised its forecast of Chinese economic growth. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated. Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Forget Meme Stocks, Buy These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks Instead

Meme stocks -- investments that have gone viral among retail investors on social media, embodied by GameStop -- are all the rage right now, and are showing no signs of going away anytime soon. That's totally fine, they've made some investors lots of money. But bear in mind many of the businesses that have been swept by meme stock euphoria aren't a sure bet for the long term. On the contrary, many of them are on shaky footing and are more of a short-term trade than they are an investment for the long haul.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European shares near record high as industrials jump

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 25 (Reuters) - European shares inched towards a record high on Friday as construction-related stocks tracked a jump on Wall Street on the back of an infrastructure bill, while Credit Suisse rose after a Reuters report it was considering a potential merger with UBS.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks hit record high, set for sixth weekly gain

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares hit an all-time high on Friday and were set for a sixth straight weekly gain, as they tracked Wall Street's gains overnight on upbeat economic data. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI rose 26.38 points, or 0.80%, to 3,312.48 by 0206 GMT, extending gains to a fourth straight session. It is set to gain over 1% for the week, after rising 0.57% a week earlier. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.62% and peer SK Hynix added 1.98%, while battery maker LG Chem jumped 1.44%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 200.3 billion won ($177.48 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.57%. It is set for a weekly gain, rebounding from a 1.90% decline in the previous week. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.5 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,128.1. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.14 point to 110.00. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.3 basis points to 1.427%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.4 basis points to 2.101%. ($1 = 1,128.5700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh)

