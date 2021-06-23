Cancel
Cancer

AstraZeneca (AZN), HUTCHMED's Orpathys Approved in China for NSCLC

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and HUTCHMED's Orpathys (savolitinib) has been granted conditional approval in China to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with MET exon 14 skipping alterations who have progressed following prior systemic therapy or are unable to receive chemotherapy.

www.streetinsider.com
