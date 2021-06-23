LivePerson Eliminates Friction Between Brands and Consumers With a Breakthrough AI-Powered, Consumer-Centered Bot Scoring System

Click to learn more about author Rachel Roumeliotis. The hype around artificial intelligence (AI) has grown significantly over the years. While the technology has been a major topic in the boardroom and a prominent headline in business and trade press, that’s only half of the equation. Let’s not forget, AI has been a pop culture and science fiction phenomenon too, and with that comes a warped sense of what it is, what it can deliver, and how it will impact our lives. One could argue that the futuristic depictions of AI have actually distracted consumers from how AI is already playing a vital part in their everyday lives.