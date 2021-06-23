LivePerson Eliminates Friction Between Brands and Consumers With a Breakthrough AI-Powered, Consumer-Centered Bot Scoring System
Meaningful Automated Conversation Score (MACS) provides insights at every turn of a conversation, setting a new standard for automation-based sales, marketing, and care. LivePerson, Inc., a global leader in conversational AI, announced the debut of its proprietary Meaningful Automated Conversation Score (MACS), the only way to measure conversations with bots from the customer’s point of view.aithority.com