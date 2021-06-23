EverCommerce (EVCM) Files a 19.1M Share IPO at $16-$18/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) 38.7% HIGHER; Advaxis and Biosight Ltd. (Biosight), a privately held pharmaceutical development company developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders, today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the shareholders of Biosight will become the majority holders of the combined company immediately following completion of the transaction. The proposed merger will create a public company that will prioritize the clinical advancement and commercialization of Biosights lead product, aspacytarabine (BST-236). The combined company is expected to have approximately $50 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at closing. Following the closing, which is expected to occur in the second half of 2021, Advaxis will be renamed Biosight Therapeutics and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol BSTX.