EverCommerce (EVCM) Files a 19.1M Share IPO at $16-$18/sh

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

EverCommerce (NASDAQ: EVCM) files to IPO 19,117,648 shares at $16-$18 per share. EverCommerce is a leading provider of integrated, vertically-tailored software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses, or service SMBs. Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, RBC...

www.streetinsider.com
