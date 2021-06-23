As Pandemic Concerns Fade, 76% Of North Americans Plan To Travel Soon
Oracle Survey Respondents Are Ready To Spend More On Hospitality Perks Beyond The Room Charges, Hoteliers Add New Services To Extend The Customer Experience. After more than a year in lockdown, 76% of consumers in North Americans Plan to travel within the next six months. According to a new Oracle Hospitality survey, 24% of respondents in the US and Canada plan to travel immediately, 31% in the next one to three months, and 21% by the end of the year.aithority.com