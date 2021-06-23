Kazuha is the Ideal Samurai in New Genshin Impact Character Trailer

"Why should I pay more dead?" Disney has dropped off two more amusing trailers for the Jungle Cruise movie, one for each of the main characters: Dwayne Johnson stars as the riverboat captain Frank Wolff, and also Emily Blunt as an explorer named Lily Houghton. This "adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle" voyage from director Jaume Collet-Serra (of Unknown, Non-Stop, The Shallows, The Commuter) opens in theaters AND on Disney+ on the same day in July. Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is very determined to find an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities. The cast includes Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Veronica Falcón, Andy Nyman, and Paul Giamatti. These are two fun trailers, getting us into the vibe and the mood of this rollicking Pirates of the Caribbean-esque journey into the jungle. It's also nice to see some creative marketing, as Disney seems quite excited about this movie.