Kazuha is the Ideal Samurai in New Genshin Impact Character Trailer

By Stephanie Liu
Siliconera
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiHoYo has uploaded a character trailer for the upcoming new Anemo character in Genshin Impact, Kaedehara Kazuha. His maple leaf aesthetic and cool personality serves as the perfect contrast between the upcoming Inazuma chapter and the current Midsummer Island Adventure beach fun. He will appear in the gacha after the current Klee banner, which will end on June 29, 2021.

Video Gamesdistrictchronicles.com

Genshin Impact : Official 4 stars characters and release date

Genshin Impact update 1.6 has been available for a while now, and fans should be ready to say goodbye to the Klee rerun as the Kazuha banner release date and its 4 stars characters are coming very soon. It’s been the most tweeted about the game on social media throughout...
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Check out These new Punishing: Grey Raven Character Trailers

Punishing: Grey Raven is a super interesting looking new action RPG that we’ve been banging on about for a while. And the dev has just released a whole bunch of new character trailers to showcase some of the warriors you’re going to be adding to your team later in the game.
Video Gamesdistrictchronicles.com

Genshin Impact Character Leaks Sara arriving as part of the long-awaited Inazuma region.

The newest alleged leaks for Genshin Impact point toward a new playable character named Sara arriving as part of the long-awaited Inazuma region. Character leaks are common and even expected in Genshin Impact now. The free-to-play RPG from miHoYo has an ever-growing roster of playable heroes, and new characters are a huge draw for players to come back to the game. The latest alleged leaks point toward a character named Sara being added to the game, but will Sara be playable in Genshin Impact? Here’s everything for fans to know about the latest photos surfacing online.
Video GamesSiliconera

Kazuha Moveset Showcased in Genshin Impact Collected Miscellany Video

There’s yet another Genshin Impact video from miHoYo focused on Kazuha, and this one is focused on his moveset. The next Collected Miscellany video is here. As usual, this is part of the series where Dainsleif, aka Yuri Lowenthal, talks about the new character while showing off gameplay and his skills.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Genshin Impact Kazuha Distant Voyage Event is Now Available

Game company miHoYo has begun the Genshin Impact new event Kazuha Distant Voyage. Players can join in the fun starting today and it will end by July 3, 2021. They need to be Adventure Rank 10 to join this event and it can be done on the official page. Players...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Genshin Impact Barbara Guide

Welcome to Pocket Gamers' detailed Genshin Impact Barbara guide! Barbara is a deaconess in the Church of Favonius and also acts how she thinks a Pop-star idol should act. Always humming a tune and looking out for what is best for others, she hopes to one day be as strong of a public figure as her sister, Jean. She tends to be a bit clumsy and surprisingly soft-spoken, but her fervent need to protect holy relics takes precedence over everything else.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Genshin Impact offers trailer previews of the game’s latest roster addition

Did you think you were done with character collecting in Genshin Impact? Well, no, you probably didn’t because adding more party members to the gatcha pool is kind of this game’s whole monetization deal. With that in mind, the devs at Mihoyo are stirring up the hype for the game’s next roster arrival, a young samurai named Kaedehara Kazuha, by way of a pair of videos.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Genshin Impact' Guide For The Legend Of The Vagabond Sword Event

All players can easily obtain the Primogem rewards from the event. Obtaining all event rewards requires players to score at least 4,300 points per challenge. Players should focus on beating difficulty levels that best suit their current power levels. The ongoing Legend of the Vagabond Sword event in "Genshin Impact"...
MoviesFirst Showing

Two New Character Trailers for 'Jungle Cruise' with Blunt & Johnson

"Why should I pay more dead?" Disney has dropped off two more amusing trailers for the Jungle Cruise movie, one for each of the main characters: Dwayne Johnson stars as the riverboat captain Frank Wolff, and also Emily Blunt as an explorer named Lily Houghton. This "adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle" voyage from director Jaume Collet-Serra (of Unknown, Non-Stop, The Shallows, The Commuter) opens in theaters AND on Disney+ on the same day in July. Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is very determined to find an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities. The cast includes Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Veronica Falcón, Andy Nyman, and Paul Giamatti. These are two fun trailers, getting us into the vibe and the mood of this rollicking Pirates of the Caribbean-esque journey into the jungle. It's also nice to see some creative marketing, as Disney seems quite excited about this movie.
Los Angeles, CASiliconera

Digimon, Legend of Korra Voice Actor Philece Sampler Has Died

Accomplished voice actor and television actor Philece Sampler has died. She reportedly suffered a heart attack in her home in Los Angeles on July 1, 2021. Sampler voiced a wide variety of characters across anime and video game series such as Digimon, Eureka Seven, and The Legend of Korra. According...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Romance Visual Novel ‘Amairo Chocolate 2’ Coming West to PC

Sekai Project announced they will publish the Cabbage Soft-developed cat-girl visual novel Amairo Chocolate 2 on PC in the west. Amairo Chocolate 2 takes place during a new season after Yuzuki came to a town only to discover that he can see girls with animal ears which are typically hidden from humans. This leads him to work at the Cafe Setaria so they can keep a watchful eye on him. The story takes place after Christmas when he meets a lost girl looking for a traditional sweet shop. After he finds it, he learns it’s run by her sister, who has rabbit ears.