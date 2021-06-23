Cancel
Economy

Plug Power (PLUG) Results Still Lag the Recovery but Future Looks Brighter - Oppenheimer

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch reiterated an Outperform rating and $62.00 price target on Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) after the company

www.streetinsider.com
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
StocksStreet.Com

Plug Power Rises as RBC Sparks Coverage With Outperform Rating

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report rose on Wednesday after RBC analyst Joseph Spak initiated coverage on shares of the hydrogen fuel-cell technology company with an outperform rating and a one-year price target of $42. Plug Power shares were up 2.23% at $34.90 in premarket trading after Spak announced his...
StocksBusiness Insider

Why This Plug Power Analyst Is Bullish On Hydrogen Stock's Growth Potential

Plug Power Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PLUG) rich valuation is justified given the growth prospects, according to a RBC Capital Markets analyst. The Plug Power Analyst: Joseph Spak initiated coverage of Plug Power shares with an Outperform rating and $42 price target. The Plug Power Takeaways: The opportunity for hydrogen is large, with...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Plug Power, Micron Or Roblox?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when...
StocksBenzinga

Plug Power's Stock Accelerates Through Resistance

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) gapped on Tuesday morning, filled the gap and started running. The stock made a technical break-out above a heavy resistance level at the $34 area. Renewed optimism the clean-energy sector will benefit from the infrastructure deal that ' nearing passage helped Plug Power print a bullish...
MarketsBenzinga

Understanding Plug Power's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $34.68. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksForbes

Why Plug Power Stock Is Likely To Continue Its Rally

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), a company that sells hydrogen fuel cell systems that are used in the material handling and power backup space, saw its stock rally by over 9% last week (five trading days), outperforming the S&P 500 which was up by about 2.5% during the same period. The recent gains come as the company reported its long-delayed Q1 2021 earnings, posting a slightly wider than expected net loss, although its revenue outlook for Q2 was stronger than expected. The earnings were postponed as the company had to restate its results for the prior three years due to some accounting errors. The restatement was completed in May, and the overall changes were apparently very small.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Plug Power Dips, Options Traders Buy Calls And Sell Puts

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) was trading lower Wednesday morning but by afternoon it looked as though bulls had bought the dip. The hydrogen fuel cell producer received a downgrade from Canaccord Genuity following its earnings print. Analyst Jed Dorsheimer downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut its price target by more than half from $69 to $31.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Plug Power's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) is trading lower Wednesday morning after Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock. What Happened: Plug Power announced its first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 12 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 8 cents per share. Plug Power reported quarterly revenue of $72 million, which missed the estimate of $76.87 million.
StocksForbes

Kroger And Plug Power Among Top Trending Stocks Today

Every day, Q.ai rounds up stocks that are making the rounds – in investors’ portfolios, news headlines, and even behind the scenes – to give you an idea of what’s movin’ and shakin’. Today’s selections run the gamut from the predictable to the unexpected, with a dash of curing cancer for good measure.
Stocksinvesting.com

Oppenheimer Stick to Their Buy Rating for Plug Power

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $62, which is approximately 107.71% above the present share price of $29.85. Rusch expects Plug Power to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.12 for the second quarter of 2021. The...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Plug Power Stock Looks Ready To Break Out

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares were trading higher Tuesday after the company reported first-quarter earnings results. The company reported a quarterly loss of 12 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of a loss of 8 cents per share. Quarterly sales totaled $72 million, missing the estimate of $76.87 million.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Revenue Beat Electrifies Plug Power Stock

The shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) are getting a jolt this morning, last seen up 4.9% at $31.30, as investors look past the firm's wider-than-expected first-quarter loss of 12 cents per share to its impressive revenue beat, as product revenue more than doubled since last year. The company also reaffirmed its recently raised gross billings target for 2021, and 2024.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Plug Power (PLUG) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer downgraded Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Marketsinvezz.com

Is Plug Power a buy now after a narrow miss on earnings?

Plug Power shares jumped 10% on Tuesday after announcing its most recent quarterly results. PLUG announced results pre-market, beating expectations on revenue and a narrow miss on earnings. Leading provider of hydrogen fueling solutions Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) announced its most recent quarterly results on Tuesday morning. The company outperformed...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Plug Power Rises After Loss Widens, Revenue Beats

Shares of Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report rose after the hydrogen-fuel-cell company reported mixed first-quarter results. For the quarter ended March 31 the Latham, N.Y., company posted a net loss of $60.8 million, or 12 cents a share, wider than the loss of $37.5 million, or 12 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Shares outstanding climbed 68% to 513.5 million.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Plug Power And FuelCell Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are trading higher by 6% and 1.5%, respectively, after Plug Power reported first-quarter earnings results. Plug Power reported quarterly losses of 12 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 8 cents per share. This...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Plug Power stock rallies after wider-than-expected loss but revenue rose above forecasts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied 1.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the hydrogen fuel cell company reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss but revenue that rose above expectations as product revenue more than doubled. The net loss for the quarter to March 31 was $60.75 million, or 12 cents a share, after a loss of $37.45 million, or 12 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for per-share loss was 8 cents. Revenue jumped 76.3% to $71.96 million, above the FactSet consensus of $71.50 million. Sales of fuel cell systems and related infrastructure increased 128.5% to $46.77 million, and product gross margin improved to 38%, despite unusually high freight costs, from 32%. The stock has dropped 12.0% year to date through Monday but has soared 435.9% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 has gained 12.5% this year and rallied 35.5% over the past year.