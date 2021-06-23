Plug Power (PLUG) Results Still Lag the Recovery but Future Looks Brighter - Oppenheimer

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), a company that sells hydrogen fuel cell systems that are used in the material handling and power backup space, saw its stock rally by over 9% last week (five trading days), outperforming the S&P 500 which was up by about 2.5% during the same period. The recent gains come as the company reported its long-delayed Q1 2021 earnings, posting a slightly wider than expected net loss, although its revenue outlook for Q2 was stronger than expected. The earnings were postponed as the company had to restate its results for the prior three years due to some accounting errors. The restatement was completed in May, and the overall changes were apparently very small.