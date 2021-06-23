PSO2 New Genesis Update Adds New Gigantix Enemies, Wedding Cosmetics and Emotes
A new Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis update is scheduled to go live on June 23, 2021, that adds new Gigantix enemy variants as well as wedding themed cosmetics and emotes. The new cosmetics are part of the “Wedding Celebration” AC Scratch Ticket collection event, which will run until July 21, 2021. Scratch Ticket Bonuses also include a special item that changes players’ Glide Motion into a dive. [Thanks, Dengeki!]www.siliconera.com