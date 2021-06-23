PSO2 New Genesis Update Adds New Gigantix Enemies, Wedding Cosmetics and Emotes

A new update for Borderlands 3 has rolled out on most platforms that makes some changes to the looter-shooter, particularly enabling cross-play support. Cross-play lets users on PC, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S play together through SHiFT Matchmaking. Because of that, players must create a display name--which has to be unique, between 3-16 characters long, and contain no special symbols--to enable the feature. The display name can be changed on the SHiFT website or in the game's menu. Back in May, publisher Gearbox Software said cross-play would not launch on PlayStation consoles, and it remains unclear if the feature will hit PS4 and PS5.