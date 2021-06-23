Mayor updates Rotarians on parks, roads and the marina

I am pleased to announce that the Governing Body has appointed Courtney Zollinger, to be the City Administrator. Courtney has served as the City Clerk since 2014 and during that period served as Interim City Administrator on two occasions. Prior to becoming City Clerk, she has worked in the private sector with vast experience in inventory management, purchasing, accounting, and auditing. As City Clerk, Courtney has been very involved with process improvement, budgeting, and accounting. She has led the Park Board in the designing of the new shelters that will be going in City Park later this year. She has also served as a board member of the Clearwater Chamber and was a key member of the street scape project that has enhanced the downtown area. I look forward to working with Courtney as the City Administrator.