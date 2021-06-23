Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sans & Sans Branding by Requena Office

weandthecolor.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona-based Requena Office created a beautiful brand identity and packaging for Sans & Sans. Sans & Sans wanted to give its special teas a more eye-catching appearance through a new visual experience and packaging system. Requena Office created a brand identity based on abstract lettering of 3 numbers (1,2,3). The letters are built from formal elements. The visual construction configures a purely functional universe to reaffirm the idea of freedom.

weandthecolor.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packaging Design#Graphic Design#Brand Identity#Sans Sans Branding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Florida Stateirei.com

Singapore investor acquires offices in San Diego and Florida for $246m

The manager of Singapore-listed Prime U.S. REIT has entered into purchase agreements to acquire office towers located in San Diego and Florida for $245.5 million. The acquisition marks the REIT’s entry into the two markets. The San Diego asset, Sorrento Towers, comprises two seven-story office towers with a total net...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Filter Capacitor Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Herong Electric, L&T, New Northeast Electric

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Filter Capacitor Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Filter Capacitor Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Filter Capacitor processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Industrial Paints Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Shalimar Paints Limited, PPG Inc.

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Industrial Paints Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Industrial Paints Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Industrial Paints processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Ideas A SAS Company Masterclass - Transform Data Into Revenue

Masterclass at "The Revenuemanager" LIVE Series - Episode #6. IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world's leading provider of revenue management software and services. With over 30 years of expertise, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 15,000 clients in 143 countries. Combining industry knowledge with innovative, data-analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated decisions they can trust. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at ideas.com.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Smart Irrigation System Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Calsense, Weathermatic, Baseline

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Smart Irrigation System Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Smart Irrigation System Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Smart Irrigation System processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
SoftwarePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Logistics Management Software Solution

Sagar Informatics' logistics management software package is intended for planning, management, and implementation of the effective movement and storage of related data, merchandise, and services from origin to destination. SIPL's Logistics Management Solutions also controls the price and your efficient transport management covering everything from order entry and planning-also with automated tour planning - to freight invoicing, fleet management, and Business Intelligence Systems for evaluating your data. To get a free demo, visit: https://www.sagarinfotech.com/Product.aspx/11/Logistics-Management-Software or send us a mail at contact@sagarinfotech.com.
Businessaithority.com

BIXOLON Appoints Jay Kim as Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe GmbH

BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, has appointed Jay Kim as the new Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe GmbH. Jay will be responsible for BIXOLON’s ongoing operations, sales, technical and marketing activities for the European market. Fully committed...
Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

Viracon launches innovative architectural glass technology

Viracon is launching Viracon PLUS, a strategic partnership program designed to foster innovative, next-generation architectural glass technology and bring those technologies to the market. “Viracon PLUS draws on our 50 years of experience to fuel new innovations that will allow architects to design buildings that are smarter, more energy efficient,...
Constructioncoleofduty.com

Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Grupo ACS, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, Power Construction Corp. of China

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Micro Combined Heat Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | WHISPER TECH LIMITED, VIESSMANN GROUP, SOLID POWER

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Micro Combined Heat Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Micro Combined Heat Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Micro Combined Heat processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Shanghai PRET, Sumitomo, AIE

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Thermotropic Liquid Crystalline Polyester processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Flexible Solar Panel Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Global Solar, MiaSolé, Flisom

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Flexible Solar Panel Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Flexible Solar Panel Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Flexible Solar Panel processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Pulse Pleat Filters Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | SAVVY, KAAI, EATON

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Pulse Pleat Filters Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Pulse Pleat Filters Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Pulse Pleat Filters processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Commercial Blenders Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Hamilton Beach, Lancer, Vitamix

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Commercial Blenders Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Commercial Blenders Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Commercial Blenders processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Analog Temperature Regulator Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | SAMSON, Athena Controls, Eltherm

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Analog Temperature Regulator Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Analog Temperature Regulator Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Analog Temperature Regulator processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
RetailEntrepreneur

5 Unique Revenue Stream Ideas for Product-Based Business Owners in 2021

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. 2020 was a hard-hitting year. Worldwide. Everyone can agree on that. However, in the business world, product-based business owners that rely on having their products on store shelves or directly into the hands of their customers were left slightly bruised. With the early days of the pandemic calling for lockdowns, closing restaurants and shops and the slowing of national and international shipping, many were left scrambling to find new ways to market and get their products to consumers.
Technologythefastmode.com

NEC Inks Open RAN Collaboration with Taiwan's MTI

NEC and Microelectronics Technology, a leading network RF solutions provider, this week announced a collaboration to enhance the Open RAN ecosystem with a variety of radio options to cater to global 4G and 5G markets. This strategic partnership is intended to provide a broader Open RAN product offering for CSPs...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Fiberglass Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Johns Manville Corp, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Fiberglass Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Fiberglass Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Fiberglass processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.