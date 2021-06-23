Sans & Sans Branding by Requena Office
Barcelona-based Requena Office created a beautiful brand identity and packaging for Sans & Sans. Sans & Sans wanted to give its special teas a more eye-catching appearance through a new visual experience and packaging system. Requena Office created a brand identity based on abstract lettering of 3 numbers (1,2,3). The letters are built from formal elements. The visual construction configures a purely functional universe to reaffirm the idea of freedom.weandthecolor.com