Sans & Sans Branding by Requena Office

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. 2020 was a hard-hitting year. Worldwide. Everyone can agree on that. However, in the business world, product-based business owners that rely on having their products on store shelves or directly into the hands of their customers were left slightly bruised. With the early days of the pandemic calling for lockdowns, closing restaurants and shops and the slowing of national and international shipping, many were left scrambling to find new ways to market and get their products to consumers.