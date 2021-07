NFL Stats: N/A (rookie) Most day-three running backs coming into the league have to fight to see the field and oftentimes have to work their way up the depth chart. As for Hubbard, I see him as being RB2 from day one given that he is healthy of course. He has the ability to hit big runs, power his way to a first down on short-yardage situations, and can catch the ball out of the backfield a little bit. That being said, he still has room for improvement in all three of those areas. He's not the most powerful back and has to develop some patience to allow holes to open up front.