Cincinnati, OH

Five things you need to know today, and an ideal Cincinnati staycation

By Liz Engel
Cincinnati Business Courier
 12 days ago
Good morning, Cincinnati. Happy Wednesday. Here are five things you need to know to help start your busy business day. Pure Romance, one of the region’s largest private companies, announced Monday it plans to move its downtown headquarters from Plum to the corner of Third and Main. It was lured, in part, by the historical nature of the buildings. Tom Demeropolis rounded up some renderings of what the space could look like, and you can check them out here.

www.bizjournals.com
