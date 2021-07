The Company is awarded #32 on list of fastest-growing Chicagoland companies. Millennium Trust Company, LLC (“Millennium Trust” or “the Company”), a leading provider of retirement and institutional services, has been recognized by Crain’s Chicago Business on the 2021 Crain’s Fast 50 list as one of Chicago’s fastest-growing companies for the fourth consecutive year. From starting as a specialized IRA custodian in 2000 to becoming a leader in the industry and expanding its offerings to a suite of institutional and financial wellness solutions, Millennium Trust has proven to be a key partner to its institutional and individual clients.