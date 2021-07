AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front is expected to stall just south of the CSRA today. This will bring a mostly dry day to the CSRA with partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible during the day, but don’t cancel outdoor plans. Highs this afternoon will be below normal in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.