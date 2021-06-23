Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Portal Reloaded is the closest we’re likely to get to Portal 3

By Rick Lane
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been slightly over a decade since Portal 2 surprised everybody by being an impossibly brilliant sequel to a game considered close to perfect. While normally at this point I’d lament how Valve hasn’t made a third, frankly I was fine with it. Unlike the Half-Life series, the story of which Valve has left frustratingly incomplete, Portal felt finished after the second game. You could argue it felt finished after the first game, but Valve got away with making a second.

www.pcgamer.com
Community Policy
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzle Game#Time Travel#Portal Reloaded#Portal 3#Portal 2#Aperture Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesVentureBeat

Xbox hires Portal dev Kim Swift to make cloud games (like Kojima’s)

Microsoft is getting serious again about cloud-native games. To that end, the company’s Xbox division announced today it has hired former Stadia game design director Kim Swift to oversee cloud gaming collaborations with independent studios. Those studios will include Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions if and when Microsoft closes that previously reported deal, according to our sources.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Respawn developer shares the reason behind Wattson's awkward animations

Respawn's principal animator Moy Parra recently took to Twitter to explain why Apex Legends character Natalie 'Wattson' Paquette holds her weapons "a bit awkwardly" in a fun behind-the-scenes video. Parra explained that Respawn wanted Wattson's animations to communicate that she's not used to handling weapons. To accomplish that, Wattson's motion...
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Summon Portals In Unbound: Worlds Apart On Nintendo Switch

Alien Pixel Studios has revealed that their hand-drawn puzzle-platformer Unbound: Worlds Apart is coming to Nintendo Switch. You play as Soli, a gifted young mage who has the power to open portals and control the unique properties of the worlds that they are connected to. These include inverse gravity, time...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials Heads to PS4 and Xbox One; July 15

Dangen Entertainment have announced 2D action-platformer Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials will be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Developed by Unspeakable Pixels, the game originally launched on Windows PC and Nintendo Switch in October 2020. Players control a barbarian, trapped in a deep and ancient cave. Luckily, Pip the magical bat that agrees to help them. Pip can be used to solve puzzles, while the barbarian handles all of the smashing and bashing against the cave’s many monsters and boss encounters.
Video GamesKotaku

Hell Yes! Doom Eternal Is Getting A Horde Mode

If you, like every other person who played Doom Eternal, thought, “Man, this game could really use a horde mode,” have I got some news for you. The first-person shooter will in fact receive a mode in which you do nothing but pulverize waves of increasingly challenging demons, developer Id Software announced in a tweet today.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Add a New Devil to DUNGEONS & DRAGONS with MONSTER HUNTS WEEKLY #22

The Infernal Trickster comes from the nine hells and likes to confuse and play with mortals for fun. The monster is mostly harmless, but you should probably still be careful when around it. The Infernal Trickster is the most recent addition to Monster Hunts Weekly in the 22nd issue. The creature comes from Vall Syrene and Darren Kenny along with new items like the Devil’s Charm. This looks like a great addition for a DM’s toolbox, especially if they’re running an adventure in Avernus.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

DOOM Eternal’s Horde Mode Sounds Great To Me

It’s no secret that DOOM Eternal, id Software and Bethesda’s premier movement shooter and consistent hype generator, is a firm favourite of the senior staff here at Cultured Vultures. Launching in 2020, the demonic FPS stole our hearts with its challenging yet rewarding gameplay, god-tier soundtrack and brilliant level design. Those DLC campaigns were a bit of alright too, even if those Spirit enemies can get in the goddamn bin.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Destiny 2's best exotic weapon is getting nerfed

There's a lot going on in the latest edition of This Week at Bungie, including a look at upcoming weapon tweaks and tuning, some more sandbox stuff related to specific perks, info on the Master Vault of Glass raid, and some vague chat about ideas for the game's future. The big hit, though, lands squarely on Destiny 2's best PvE gun: Anarchy.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Night Delivery is a terrifying Japanese horror game about a courier having a very bad night

Night Delivery is a game by Chilla's Art, two brothers who specialise in short, atmospheric, and generously priced horror games. Last week I wrote about The Convenience Store, a supremely creepy modern ghost story. And this week I've been playing Night Delivery, the brothers' latest release. It's the same basic premise: a night shift worker doing a mundane job, who is suddenly thrust into a world of surreal horror. But this one is not only a massive step up visually and artistically for the developers, but a lot scarier too.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Mystery Steam Reviews: video games with titular gameplay

A lot of video games have silly names and there's no reason for it. It just confuses the potential player. Why call it Mass Effect when you could instead call it Kiss Kiss Bang Bang? So, for Mystery Steam Reviews this week, we're celebrating those video games that tell it like it is.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Abandoned trailer PS5 app info appears – State of Play reveal coming?

The Abandoned PS5 trailer app has appeared on Sony’s PlayStation Store servers. This latest update on the mysterious PS5 exclusive comes via a new leak, revealing the Abandoned trailer app file size, official name, and app artwork. According to information gathered by PlayStation Game Size, the Abandoned teaser has a...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Doom Eternal abandons Invasions in favour of a brand new horde mode

Doom Eternal's long-absent invasion mode has been cancelled as Id Software diverts its attention towards a brand new PvE horde mode. One of the neatest-sounding features ahead of Doom Eternal's launch, Invasions would have had you jumping into other players' games, Dark Souls style, to give them a meatier challenge by assuming the form of one of hell's demons. But while an absence at launch was followed by news that it would arrive later as a free update, the developer today announced that it has stopped working on the competitive feature.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Cruelty Squad review

What is it? A psychedelic assassination nightmare. Reviewed on Nvidia RTX 3080, Intel i9-9900K, 30GB RAM. Just looking at Cruelty Squad can make you queasy, but it passes the most essential immersive sim tests with bright, nauseating colors. I used classic vent routes to quietly assassinate a bouncy castle made of flesh one playthrough, switching to a rocket launcher and using my guts as a grappling hook for a more direct approach the next. I stacked enough barrels to climb over entire buildings, and picked off some targets with perfectly timed sniper shots from across the map.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Here's 7 minutes of System Shock remake gameplay

The rather-long-awaited System Shock remake has a new length of gameplay out for your eyeballs to peruse, following our brave hacker through the bowels of Research for seven minutes. It's a nice slice of game, showing off some hacking, some exploring, a bit of finding alternate routes, and even some popping off a few rounds at cyborgs and mutants. It's a nice reminder of how far Nightdive has taken the remake over the extended development—I'm a big fan of these UI improvements, personally.
Video GamesIGN

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Wiki Guide

New to Dark Alliance? Check out our tips and tricks page to get some advice on how to get your journey started:. Our walkthrough for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will help you get through each of the games campaigns and find all the collectibles in each act:. Characters. Guide...
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

Best horror games to play right now

The best horror game cover the gamut of what it means to be afraid. From dread to terror, tension to jump scares. There can be monsters or sometimes, even worse: a worrying lack of monsters. You might interpret the symbolism of things, or just see a pile dead bodies and laugh at the excessive gore. Whatever you encounter these game can be enjoyable scary fun, introspective metaphor, or more.