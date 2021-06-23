Portal Reloaded is the closest we’re likely to get to Portal 3
It’s been slightly over a decade since Portal 2 surprised everybody by being an impossibly brilliant sequel to a game considered close to perfect. While normally at this point I’d lament how Valve hasn’t made a third, frankly I was fine with it. Unlike the Half-Life series, the story of which Valve has left frustratingly incomplete, Portal felt finished after the second game. You could argue it felt finished after the first game, but Valve got away with making a second.www.pcgamer.com