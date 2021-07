Lana has been featured on WWE programming for years, but last month the company shocked the world when it was announced that Lana had been released from her contract. During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho the former WWE star said that she was renting a house in St. Petersburg and two weeks into renting it she was released. Lana noted that when she received the call about her release from John Laurinaitis that she thought he was calling about something completely different. Lana also noted that she received a text from the Chairman of the Board himself, Vince McMahon.