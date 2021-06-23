Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Lenovo's new Go Wireless Vertical Mouse and Split Wireless Keyboard use cork and are totally wild

By Daniel Rubino
windowscentral.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo has announced a new Go Wireless keyboard, mouse, and number pad. The mouse is vertically oriented, and the keyboard is split, making them super comfortable and ergonomic. The mouse is available in August, while the keyboard and number pad comes out in October. Lenovo is announcing a lot of...

www.windowscentral.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Keyboard#Keyboards#Ergonomic Keyboard#Gaming Keyboard#Logitech#Rsi#Dpi#Aa#Sculpt Ergonomic#Unified Pairing Dongle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

ROCCAT’s Syn Pro Air – the Award-Winning PC Accessory Brand’s New Wireless 3D Audio PC Gaming Headset – Available Now

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2021-- ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today announced its all-new Syn Pro Air premium wireless PC gaming headset is now available at participating retailers worldwide and from www.roccat.com. The new addition to the award-winning PC accessory brand’s headset range offers a bold new lightweight design, delivering premium comfort for PC gamers, along with integrating Turtle Beach’s highly-acclaimed audio expertise and technologies. The result is a sleek headset that showcases ROCCAT’s signature style, with the brand’s Stellar Wireless technology delivering a solid connection and superior 24-hour battery life, and AIMO intelligent RGB lighting shining through its Bionic Shell. The Syn Pro Air also features Turtle Beach’s exclusive, patented innovations such as Superhuman Hearing ® for a competitive advantage, powerful Nanoclear™ 50mm drivers, the TruSpeak™ high-sensitivity microphone to ensure you’re always heard clearly, and ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly ear cushions for those who game with glasses. The Syn Pro Air also ushers in the arrival of NEON, the brand’s all-new device and ecosystem software suite providing PC gamers a variety of control and customization options. The ROCCAT Syn Pro Air is available for a MSRP of $149.99.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

MWC 2021 | Lenovo adds an upright mouse, a split keyboard and a number-pad to its wireless accessory arsenal

The Lenovo Go series of remote-work-focused accessories is expanding at MWC 2021 to include new and arguably thoughtful peripherals for those who have come to rely on PCs such as ultrabooks in professional capacities. They include new wireless mice, one of which is of the upright variety, and a handy cable-free numberpad. The OEM has also launched audio equipment under this new sub-brand.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Prime Day, Shmime Day: Razer's Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse is down to $100 right now

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse with its own RGB charging dock is essentially at the top of the Razer product line. It's a fantastic mouse that only rarely goes on sale. Today you can get it for $99.99 total at Best Buy, which is a crazy price considering it was going for as high as $170 at the beginning of May. Although it's not quite Prime Day yet (that starts tomorrow), Amazon is price matching this deal for now. Save at either retailer.
Electronicscoleofduty.com

Wireless Mouse & Keyboard Market Size Status and Prospect (2020-2025)

New Study about the Wireless Mouse & Keyboard Market by MRB. The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Wireless Mouse & Keyboard market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Download Sample Copy of the Report...
ComputersMac Observer

Can I use my Archer A6 wireless router as a wifi extender?

Hello, my ISP just replaced my Archer A6 router with a new router optimized for fiber. I have a Ring doorbell down by our front gate but it's out of range for the wifi. My question: Can I use my old tp-link Archer A6 router as a wifi extender? And if so, how can I set it to do that?
Video Gameswccftech.com

ASUS Releases the ROG Spatha X Wireless MMO Gaming Mouse!

ASUS has released the Republic of Gamers (ROG) Spatha X gaming mouse, a successor to the original ROG Spatha gaming mouse, released back in 2016. The original ROG Spatha gaming mouse also features a wireless design, while the Spatha X gaming mouse also uses a wireless design. This gaming mouse is expected to release on June 24th and is expected to feature a price tag of $150.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

All the latest Amazon Prime Day wireless mouse deals and sales

Amazon’s big annual sale is back on its summer schedule, which means that if your home office, remote workstation, or gaming PC setup is in need of some upgrades, now’s the time to start shopping for Prime Day wireless mouse deals. This sale is rivaled only by Black Friday, and there are loads of Prime Day deals you can score right now on the best tech. This 48-hour sale doesn’t last long, however, and many bargains only last for a few hours, so there’s no time to drag your feet.
Retailnotebookcheck.net

AZIO's IZO Collection wireless keyboard set is making waves on Kickstarter

With more than two weeks left, the AZIO IZO Collection has already raised more than six times the US$10,000 goal of the Kickstarter campaign that kicked off on June 8. Early backers can get the keyboard for US$70 and the entire set (keyboard, palm rest, numeric pad/standalone calculator, mouse) for US$145.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Bose Portable Home Compact Bluetooth Speaker provides 360º sound in a 2.3-pound body

The Bose Portable Home Compact Bluetooth Speaker is a truly easy device to take with you from room to room. Weighing in at just 2.3 pounds, pretty much anyone can hold this compact gadget. Plus, it has a convenient carrying handle so you can still hear its impressive 360º sound while you’re transporting it. Completely wireless, this portable device has a 12-hour battery life. So listen to podcasts, the news, and music all day long, and then charge up this wireless sound system while you sleep. On top of all this, it’s waterproof. Take it on all your lakeside and boating adventures, because it can handle playful splashes and sprays of water. Use Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and voice control to tell it what you want it to do and play next. Charge it with a USB cable, or purchase the charging cradle to dock it while it powers up.
Electronicstechbargains.com

NEWMEN GM610 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard w/ Blue Switch $39.99

Prime Exclusive. Woot has the NEWMEN GM610 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard w/ Blue Switch for a low $39.99 Free Shipping. This normally retails for $58, so you're saving 31% off the list price with this deal. Has both type C-USB cable and bluetooth interface. Connect up to 3 different devices...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Lenovo launches Smart Clock 2 and wireless charging dock

Update: Lenovo has since made an official announcement of the Smart Clock 2, revealing a starting price of $90 (about £70, AU$130) and release date in September. Without any fanfare or an official announcement, Lenovo has unveiled the successor to its Google-powered Smart Clock – quietly allowing the Smart Clock 2 to slip into the world's collective consciousness by way of a product page.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Lenovo made a wireless charger for your laptop

Lenovo has announced a new product called the Go Wireless Charging Kit, which lets you retrofit wireless charging functionality to a wide variety of laptops. It makes use of “Power by Contact” technology from Energy Square, rather than the more common Qi standard. The kit consists of a 3.2mm-thick brushed...