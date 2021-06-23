GOP Lawmakers Want Answers On Unemployment Fraud In Wisconsin

Republican lawmakers are asking for information on how much of Wisconsin's unemployment insurance funding may have been lost to fraud. In a June 17 letter signed by every Republican member of Wisconsin's congressional delegation, legislators asked Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, to respond to reports of unemployment benefits claimed by fraudsters. They cited a May memo from the Secret Service warning against a "massive" scheme by a "well-organized Nigerian fraud ring exploiting the COVID-19 crisis to commit large-scale fraud against state unemployment insurance programs." That memo didn't name Wisconsin as one of the states targeted by that specific scheme, but did note "it is extremely likely every state is vulnerable."