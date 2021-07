Last week, Lenovo debuted a handful of products leading into the annual MWC event that kicked off today. Among the devices were two new Tiger Lake Chromebooks but that wasn’t the only thing Lenovo had up its sleeve. For whatever reason, some of Lenovo’s products were held under NDA until the start of MWC, and among those devices is the second iteration of my favorite smart display and it isn’t the full-featured hub like the 7″ Assistant-enabled display from Lenovo. No, this is the second-generation Smart Clock from Lenovo and it is exactly the device that I have been longing for.