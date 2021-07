Princess Diana had specific food preferences that she usually stuck to. As Hello! Magazine relates, she preferred to include fruits and muesli in her diet as a part of her breakfast routine on a regular basis. She eventually introduced eggs in her diet, and did not stop herself from experimenting a little bit whenever she was in the mood for something different. She was also a big fan of bell peppers and didn't say no to a bit of cheese. Most of us can identify with that one, right?