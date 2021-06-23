Cancel
Sports

Player of the Year: Section 1 Marvels Elite Briarcliff Senior Aidan Murnane

By Ray Gallagher
theexaminernews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayer of the Year: Briarcliff senior Defender – Aidan Murnane. National Honor Society, Rho Kappa Honor Society, Math Honor Society. 2021 Season: 8 goals, 2 assists, 57 ground balls, lock-down defender. Coach’s Quote:. I’ve been coaching Aidan since the sixth grade. He’s an all-in player, and he accepts nothing less....

www.theexaminernews.com
Mark Messier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvels#Sectional#Bears#National Honor Society#Rho Kappa Honor Society#Math Honor Society#Briarcliff Ad#Colgate#Covid#Yorktown#Lakeland Panas#Examiner Sports
