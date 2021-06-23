Player of the Year: Section 1 Marvels Elite Briarcliff Senior Aidan Murnane

Tall frame at 6'4", good length with projectability and room to add strength. Athletic and repeats his delivery from a step to the side in starting a NWU high flexible kick to delivery. Gets the hand out of the glove on time and into the power position at foot strike. His landing is inline with the plate, as he arches his back and clears his head to allow for an OH clean fluid arm stroke. Currently his FB 81-84 features four seam straight life, though he repeats and hits the mitt with flashes of command. The OH slot though helps his best pitch, being a sharp 12-6 CB 64-66 that he shows a loose wrist and the feel to spin, with top to bottom shape and quality depth. The spacing of the FB/CB velos are ideal and will only improve with added arm strength, as he has time on his side. The CH 74-77 has fading life with a little movement, yet has the arm speed and deception with the feel to tinker with the ball in getting there. Between the frame and arsenal, Boice flashes decent upside.