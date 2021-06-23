Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

New Lenovo Go accessories aim to help you work anywhere

By Sean Endicott
windowscentral.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo announced several new accessories from its Lenovo Go lineup. The new devices include wireless mice, a split keyboard, headphones, and a wireless charging kit that can attach to different devices. The first of the new devices will launch in July 2021, but some of them won't arrive until January...

www.windowscentral.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Laptop#Mobile#Usb C#Usb C#The Lenovo Go Wired Anc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Laptops
Related
TechnologyPhandroid

Lenovo’s new Chromebooks are here to sweep you off your feet

It’s that time of the year where we’re going to start a lot new Chromebook offerings. This usually happens in the beginning of the Summer, and Lenovo is keeping things rolling. Today, the company announced two new Chromebooks, along with a new lineup of Windows laptops. Lenovo Ideapad 5i Chromebook.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Windows 11's new productivity features are supercharged to help you work

Microsoft is bringing new productivity features to Windows 11. New features include a new snapping menu and groups. There's also the ability to share directly to Teams, and mute your mic from the Taskbar. Microsoft has detailed a number of new productivity features that are shipping as part of Windows...
Cell PhonesDesign World Network

Lenovo launches new mobile workstations

Lenovo’s recent Future of Work and Digital Transformation study found that 70% of global employees surveyed reported higher job satisfaction and that 56% felt more productive at home. To deliver a smarter way forward as many companies explore a hybrid working environment that balances the continuation of remote working with a return to the office post-pandemic, Lenovo today introduces the next generation of its ThinkPad P1, ThinkPad P15 and ThinkPad P17 mobile workstations. Each boasts the latest 11th generation Intel Core and Xeon mobile CPUs, the latest NVIDIA GPU architecture up to the NVIDIA RTX A5000 GPU, and added support for PCIe Gen 4 SSDs. These new mobile workstations deliver the performance and power professional users need to maximize productivity.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Lenovo’s New Webcams Won’t Work With Every Monitor

The pandemic may be easing in many places, and the best webcams may mostly be back in stock, but that’s not stopping Lenovo from releasing two new 1080p webcams to cash in on the work from home trend. Of course, with mainstays like the Logitech C920 easily available again, these cameras are going to need plenty of special features to compete. However, the Lenovo LC50 Monitor Webcam and MC50 Monitor Webcam are both so special that they’re unlikely to have very broad appeal.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Lenovo Go: Notebook upgrade kit for wireless charging

Lenovo wants to charge notebooks without a direct cable connection. The wireless charging kit can be retrofitted to many mobile devices in the future and takes over the charging process with the help of two parts: The base consists of numerous metal “tiles” through which electricity flows. The receiver is attached to the underside of the notebook with adhesive tape, connected to USB type C and closes the circuit via the tiles using two metal contacts in order to initiate the charging process of the battery.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Lenovo's Go Wireless Charging Kit Is Like Qi for Your Laptop

Dreams of wireless power and charging have been around since the days of Nikola Tesla. But in the last few years, Qi charging has become common on phones and earbuds, smartwatches and even the occasional mouse. And now Lenovo is here to add wireless charging to your laptop, with the appropriately named Go Wireless Charging Kit.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Bose Portable Home Compact Bluetooth Speaker provides 360º sound in a 2.3-pound body

The Bose Portable Home Compact Bluetooth Speaker is a truly easy device to take with you from room to room. Weighing in at just 2.3 pounds, pretty much anyone can hold this compact gadget. Plus, it has a convenient carrying handle so you can still hear its impressive 360º sound while you’re transporting it. Completely wireless, this portable device has a 12-hour battery life. So listen to podcasts, the news, and music all day long, and then charge up this wireless sound system while you sleep. On top of all this, it’s waterproof. Take it on all your lakeside and boating adventures, because it can handle playful splashes and sprays of water. Use Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and voice control to tell it what you want it to do and play next. Charge it with a USB cable, or purchase the charging cradle to dock it while it powers up.
Electronicsknowtechie.com

TCL’s new smart glasses create a 140-inch virtual screen you can watch anywhere

Ever since the early days of computing, companies have tried creating smart glasses to detach us from our desks. It seems that vision is getting closer, with TCL’s upcoming NXTWEAR G wearable display glasses. They’re not designed for augmented reality, but more as a substitution of reality with a virtual 140-inch screen projected into your eye line.
TechnologyEngadget

The Morning After: You can hang up Lenovo's new tablet

Companies will never stop trying new things when it comes to our tablets and laptops. While Apple might be going bigger on iPad sizes — see below — Lenovo added a hanger to its new Yoga Tab. It might also be a kickstand, but the idea of hanging your tablet is what’s new. We’ve seen kickstands in other tablets, the Nintendo Switch or, lest we forget, the terribly designed HTC Thunderbolt, where the charging port was placed so you couldn’t charge the thing when using the kickstand.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Bring the party anywhere you go with the Sony SRS-XB43 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Summer is officially here, and it’s time to leave your burrow and enjoy the beaches and mountains of our amazing planet. Bringing a pair of headphones with you might provide some solitary entertainment but if you want to party like it’s 1998, you need a portable Bluetooth speaker.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite ultraportable tablet has an 8.7-inch screen and metal frame

Entertain your family on the go with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite ultraportable tablet. This gadget features an 8.7-inch screen and a sturdy metal frame. So you can give it to the kids in the car without worrying about it breaking. Additionally, with super-smooth streaming thanks to the octa-core processor, this tech gadget is great for watching shows and movies. Also, with up to 64 GB of internal storage—expandable up to 1 TB—you can store your favorites. And the slim bezels and Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos immerse you in your favorite content and make this device great for mobile gaming. Furthermore, the long-lasting battery with 15 watts of Adaptive Fast Charging ensures hours of use. For entertainment that the whole family can enjoy, go for this tablet.
Electronicsmusicconnection.com

Gear Review: Mackie EleMent Chromium USB Mic

The Mackie EleMent Chromium USB Microphone is the top of the product range for the Mackie EleMent series USB microphones. With it, you get a two-channel audio interface based on Mackie’s Onyx circuitry and a high-quality studio-grade USB microphone with four switchable polar patterns combined into one ruggedly built portable unit. The Mackie Chromium USB Microphone features all metal construction––even the knobs.