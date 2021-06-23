Lenovo's ThinkVision M15 mobile monitor makes the dual-monitor dream portable

See more of the work you’re doing with the Lenovo ThinkVision T34w Monitor. This workspace gadget boasts a 1500R curvature. It follows the natural curve of the human eye, so it leads to less blurring at the edges and reduces eye strain. And the WQHD 3,440 by 1,400 resolution, as well as the 21:9 aspect ratio, make this a pretty impressive display. What’s more, it offers a great user experience with its large lift range and compact base. Meanwhile, a practical handle makes this monitor easy to move. Furthermore, this display provides crisp visuals and up to 350 nits of brightness. Best of all, the nearly edgeless display on 3 sides minimizes gaps when you use multiple monitors. This computer gadget also gives you several connection options: USB-C, HDMI, or DisplayPort. Finally, there are also 4 USB 3.1 ports for your peripherals.