Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Lenovo's ThinkVision M15 mobile monitor makes the dual-monitor dream portable

By Robert Carnevale
windowscentral.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo has a monitor coming to help laptop users in need of a second screen. It will be available in Q3 2021. Lenovo knows people want the best computer monitors but sometimes have to settle for whatever screen is built into their laptop. That's why the company devised a solution: Mobile monitors that attach to existing laptops. But today's device isn't just any mobile monitor — it's the ThinkVision M15 mobile monitor, a revision of Lenovo's M14 monitor.

www.windowscentral.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Computer Monitors#Laptop#Thinkvision M15#T V Rheinland#Ntsc Price
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Laptops
Related
ComputersCult of Mac

M1 MacBook Air handles dual external monitors [Setups]

One of the downsides you hear about the M1 MacBook Air and the M1 MacBook Pro is that they officially (natively) support just one external display in addition to the laptop’s screen, not dual external monitors. Well, that may be true in the user manual. But Redditor ImajiiMac is among...
Electronicsgodisageek.com

The world’s first monitor designed for Xbox

MMD has announced the release of the world’s first gaming monitor series, Designed for Xbox. The Philips Momentum Designed for Xbox console gaming monitor is designed to provide the ultimate experience for Xbox fans. The inclusion of the new HDMI 2.1 spec enables next-gen console gaming with 4K resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-clear and ultra-smooth gaming performance. Philips monitors have partnered with the Xbox team to tune this “Designed for Xbox” display to deliver the optimal validated Xbox Series X performance from the moment you plug it in. The first model in the series will be available as a 55” (139.7 cm) model.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung’s 2021 Odyssey monitor range gets official

The 2021 Samsung Odyssey monitor line up has been unveiled, the range includes various monitors with display which measure between 24 inches and 28 inches. The new Samsung monitor range is designed for gaming and they are being made available globally from today. The first model in the range is...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

HP’s New Monitors Are Certified in Ways You Never Asked For

Have you ever been concerned that your monitor wasn’t fit for displaying your next Zoom call? Or were you ever shopping for a PC monitor and yearned for reassurance that it’d work properly with your precious Chromebook? Us neither. But if you want a new display and just don’t feel right pulling the trigger without some random software certifications to validate your purchase, HP’s latest displays may be the best computer monitors for you.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Lenovo’s New Webcams Won’t Work With Every Monitor

The pandemic may be easing in many places, and the best webcams may mostly be back in stock, but that’s not stopping Lenovo from releasing two new 1080p webcams to cash in on the work from home trend. Of course, with mainstays like the Logitech C920 easily available again, these cameras are going to need plenty of special features to compete. However, the Lenovo LC50 Monitor Webcam and MC50 Monitor Webcam are both so special that they’re unlikely to have very broad appeal.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Vissles Portable Monitor Review: A Great Travel Companion for Both Work and Play

I’ve always been a multi-monitor person, and my biggest issue with having such a setup has always been using my tiny 16-inch MacBook screen while on the go. It’s simply just not enough space. There’s always the option of using SideCar, which uses an iPad as a secondary display, but that also means remembering to keep my iPad charged.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Make PS5 and Xbox owners cry with these ultrawide monitor Prime Day deals

With Amazon Prime Day now in full swing, we're seeing some brilliant Prime Day deals on ultrawide monitors, so now is a great time to grab one. Ultrawide monitors offer aspect ratios of 21:9, and even 32:9, which is much wider than standard widescreen 16:9 monitor and TV aspect ratios. While these wider screens are great for working on, as you can have more apps and windows open at once, they really come into their own when gaming.
RetailPosted by
PC Gamer

My dream monitor is cheaper now for Prime Day than it was on Black Friday

For a while I was in monitor heaven with the Samsung CRG9. It's a monitor of many excesses: it's excessively wide, excessively fast, and, usually, excessively expensive. However, you can scratch that last one with today's Prime Day deals. This monitor is the cheapest I've ever seen it at $899.99 over at Amazon—that's even cheaper than it was on the retail whirlwind of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Electronicspocketnow.com

HP announces the World’s first Zoom Certified monitor

HP has announced two brand new monitors designed for work, school and for playing games. The first monitor is highly focused on conferencing and work, being the world’s first Zoom Certified monitor. The second one highlights work, school and a bit of gaming, it’s also HP’s first Chromebook Certified monitor.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Lenovo ThinkVision T34w Monitor has a 1500R curvature and 3,440 x 1,440 resolution

See more of the work you’re doing with the Lenovo ThinkVision T34w Monitor. This workspace gadget boasts a 1500R curvature. It follows the natural curve of the human eye, so it leads to less blurring at the edges and reduces eye strain. And the WQHD 3,440 by 1,400 resolution, as well as the 21:9 aspect ratio, make this a pretty impressive display. What’s more, it offers a great user experience with its large lift range and compact base. Meanwhile, a practical handle makes this monitor easy to move. Furthermore, this display provides crisp visuals and up to 350 nits of brightness. Best of all, the nearly edgeless display on 3 sides minimizes gaps when you use multiple monitors. This computer gadget also gives you several connection options: USB-C, HDMI, or DisplayPort. Finally, there are also 4 USB 3.1 ports for your peripherals.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Lenovo built its new webcams to fit perfectly with its latest monitors

Lenovo announced several new monitors and webcams as part of a major product launch. The webcams are designed to attach to the newly announced monitors from Lenovo. The new accessories will be available between Q3 2021 and October 2021. Lenovo announced a slew of new devices today, including laptops, accessories,...
TechnologyGadget Review

How to Set Dual Monitor Wallpapers on Windows 10_

There are a number of ways to adjust the background or wallpaper settings while using a dual monitor setup with Windows 10. Find “Personalization” via the “Settings” app, or paste the images into the Windows directory. Other options include using the Run dialog and purchasing dedicated third-party software. Windows 10...
Computersmakeuseof.com

The 5 Best Dual-Monitor Management Apps for Windows 10

If you work with multiple apps most of the time, managing all the windows from a single display is cumbersome. Worse, if it is a 14-inch laptop screen. Even when writing this article, I have multiple windows open on a dual-monitor setup to help me get more work done and spend less time fiddling with the mouse.
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Lenovo Debuts 13 Inch Monitor That's Also a Tablet

A debate over whether this is a tablet that doubles as an external display or an external display that happens to run Android will no doubt rage following Lenovo’s announcement of the Yoga Tab 13. It’s an Android tablet with a micro HDMI input, which sees the tablet pulling a double duty as an external screen.
ElectronicsPosted by
PC Gamer

Razer's RGB-covered 144Hz gaming monitor is on sale for $150 off

Razer is best known for its abundance of gaming-related keyboards, mice, headsets, and other accessories. Razer has also produced a few gaming monitors, most recently with the 'Raptor' series of displays. Razer just refreshed the 27" Raptor monitor with a higher refresh rate, but now you can grab the older model for $549.99. That's $150 off the usual price, and $50 lower than the Amazon Prime Day price.