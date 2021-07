Wingstop CEO Charlie Morrison isn't nervous that his new Thighstop brand will go head-to-head with the Colonel's KFC. "Our brand is so unique, we don't just fry up a bucket of chicken — we sauce and toss all of our chicken with our 11 bold and distinct flavors. We think that's the differentiator for this brand. We believe we have the opportunity now to expand the product line, leverage more of the chicken. We are still going to give each product its own feature. We won't sell it in a bucket like the rest do," Morrison told Yahoo Finance Live.