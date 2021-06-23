Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

A new ETF is trying to make a movement out of activist investing

By Bob Pisani, @BobPisani
CNBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you make an exchange-traded fund out of activist investing?. Earlier this month, Engine No. 1 came out of nowhere and won three Exxon Mobil board seats after a six-month proxy fight. The company says Exxon needed to significantly reduce emissions and move toward a cleaner energy strategy. Now, they...

www.cnbc.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Fund#Investment#Index Fund#Investing#Esg#Cfra#Vanguard#State Street#European#Robeco#Morningstar#Exxon Mobil#The State Streets#Engine No 1#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
StocksZacks.com

Try These ETF Strategies to Play the Market Optimism for 2H21

The first half of 2021 has been impressive for investors. Wall Street witnessed strength in all three major indexes. In fact, the S&P 500 has registered its best first half since 2019. Going on, the broad index has also witnessed its fifth straight positive month in June and gained more than 2% in the month.
StocksZacks.com

5 ETFs That Make Attractive Bets for Q3

Investors have remained optimistic about the U.S. economic recovery so far this year. Certain factors like the Fed’s continuous support, introduction of strong fiscal stimulus, accelerated coronavirus vaccine distribution and gradual reopening of non-essential businesses are keeping investors upbeat. Moreover, a strong first half has made investors optimistic about the...
Stockskitco.com

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest teams up on a bitcoin ETF

June 28 (Reuters) - (This June 28 story corrects headline and paragraphs 1, 2 and 4 to make clear that 21Shares, not ARK, filed to offer the ETF and that ARK is providing marketing) Star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Invest is teaming up with 21Shares US LLC, which filed...
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Ark Invest Lending Name to Swiss Bitcoin ETF

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is lending its name to the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). 21Shares US LLC, an affiliate of Zug, Switzerland-based 21Shares AG, is sponsoring the proposed ETF, with Ark providing marketing assistance. Trading under ARKB, the ETF will track the performance of bitcoin as measured by the S&P Bitcoin Index.
Marketsetfstrategy.com

Impact investor Engine No. 1 launches activist passive US equity ETF

Impact investment manager Engine No. 1 has launched its inaugural ETF, the Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE US). The fund has listed on Cboe BZX Exchange and comes with an expense ratio of 0.05%. Engine No. 1 is understood to have secured initial commitments of $100 million for...
StocksNBC Miami

Underdog Activist Engine No. 1 Is Launching an ETF After Big Exxon Win

Engine No. 1, the activist firm that targeted Exxon, is launching an exchange-traded fund. The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF will trade under the ticker VOTE and has received $100 million in commitments, the company said Tuesday. The firm successfully placed three candidates on Exxon's board of directors after...
Stocksetftrends.com

A Thoughtful ETF Approach to Dividend Investing

Traditional approaches to dividend investments either target a high dividend yield or a history of dividends, yet both methods may be short-sighted in isolation. Alternatively, investors can consider a dividend exchange traded fund strategy that targets both strong fundamentals and dividend growth over time. Specifically, the SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF...
Marketsirmagazine.com

The week in investor relations: Paying hackers, shareholder resolutions and loans on stock for Alibaba founders

– A majority (62 percent) of US-based CFOs responding to a recent CNBC survey said Colonial Pipeline had ‘no choice but to pay the ransom’ to ransomware hackers. Many board-level conversations are taking place and presumably include discussion of the ransom decision. In the survey, 85 percent of US-based CFOs said their board has had a formal discussion about recent cyber-security incidents and the aftermath of the events. ‘It’s a business for the hackers and a business decision on whether to pay for the victims,’ said Jim Lewis, senior vice president and director of the strategic technologies program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. ‘I’ve been in board meetings before where CEOs were literally in tears, crying because a 100-year-old family business is completely shut down,’ said David Kennedy, a former National Security Agency hacker turned founder and CEO of security firm TrustedSec.
StocksWoonsocket Call

Investing In Top Marijuana ETFs In Q3 2021? 3 To Watch In July

Investing in top marijuana stocks in 2021 is beginning to look like it may deliver gains for investors. After months of market declines in the best pot stocks, June is bringing some upward momentum to the cannabis sector. In general, the cannabis industry is growing at an extraordinary rate in the US and across the world. US cannabis companies have used mergers and acquisitions to expand rapidly across the growing market.
Stocksinvesting.com

This ETF Bridges The Divide Between Value And Growth Investing

Value and growth investing are two approaches to long-term investing. Both academic scholars and investment professionals discuss and debate the merits and risks associated with these two styles. Those who belong to the value camp aim to buy stocks at a price below their intrinsic values. Benjamin Graham and David...
StocksCNBC

These are the best long-term stocks to own right now, top Wall Street analysts say

Investors looking for stock ideas into the second half of 2021 may want consider some of these fresh ideas. These are stocks that Wall Street analysts believe are primed to surge over the long run and offer good value now. The names highlighted in this article not only fit the mold, but also have been given a thumbs up by pros that consistently get it right. TipRanks analyst forecasting service attempts to identify the best-performing analysts on the Street. These are the analysts with the highest success rate and average return per rating, factoring in the number of ratings assigned by each analyst.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Economynationalmortgagenews.com

JPMorgan Chase makes new investment in mortgage trading platform Maxex

JPMorgan Chase on Tuesday announced that it is building on the partnership it started in 2017 with Maxex, a platform used for private-market trades of performing whole loans, with a new strategic investment. Financial terms of that investment were not disclosed, but it’s in line with its new use of...