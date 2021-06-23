A new ETF is trying to make a movement out of activist investing

– A majority (62 percent) of US-based CFOs responding to a recent CNBC survey said Colonial Pipeline had ‘no choice but to pay the ransom’ to ransomware hackers. Many board-level conversations are taking place and presumably include discussion of the ransom decision. In the survey, 85 percent of US-based CFOs said their board has had a formal discussion about recent cyber-security incidents and the aftermath of the events. ‘It’s a business for the hackers and a business decision on whether to pay for the victims,’ said Jim Lewis, senior vice president and director of the strategic technologies program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. ‘I’ve been in board meetings before where CEOs were literally in tears, crying because a 100-year-old family business is completely shut down,’ said David Kennedy, a former National Security Agency hacker turned founder and CEO of security firm TrustedSec.