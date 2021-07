There was a time when you could either choose a clamshell-style laptop or go compact with a tablet. But today, you can essentially have the best of both worlds by investing in a convertible laptop. Almost every brand offers convertible notebooks, which are often called 2-in-1s. The advantage here is the display can be set to almost any angle, allowing you to get the perfect picture. You can even prop it up like a tent while streaming movies or completely flip the display and use the touchscreen for a tablet-like experience.