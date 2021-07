If you are a big fan of the Nike Dunk Low, then 2021 has been nothing short of exciting and overwhelming. With so many new colorways making their way to the market, fans have been given an abundance of choices, and in just a few months, Virgil Abloh will be giving us 50 more, in what should prove to be his most ambitious Off-White x Nike collection yet. That's right, Off-White and Nike are coming through with 50 new colorways of the Nike Dunk Low and the collection is going to be called "Dear Summer."