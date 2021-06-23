Sean Scully’s evolution captured in a retrospective at the Modern Art Museum

In 1997, the "Today" show featured a museum with such an exceptional design the world was stopping to take notice. As they showed the museum on television, I did, too. Completely in awe of the modern design, I decided I must see the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, within my lifetime. At the time I was just starting a career so Spain seemed like a land so far away. The dream seemed larger than me, so quietly I held on to it, adding it to every dream list I ever made, determined one day I would get there.