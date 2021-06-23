Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Sean Scully's evolution captured in a retrospective at the Modern Art Museum

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 11 days ago

Sean Scully's fixation with stripes made him one of the world's richest painters. He also brought spirituality and passion to abstract painting. With pieces in countless museums and private collections across the globe, his work commands several exhibitions a year. But a new retrospective, "Sean Scully: The Shape of Ideas," covers half a century of Scully's output with 49 paintings and 42 works on paper. After the pandemic shut down its intended premiere in Philadelphia last year, the exhibit is debuting at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth on view thru Oct. 10.

