In the final inning of Monday’s Lenawee County Baseball All-Star game, Zack Horky took the field at third base for the first time in the game. The first batter bounced a grounder up the middle on the Nicolay Field turf, enough to get past the pitcher but not enough to reach the short stop. Horky moved to his left, scooped the ball up behind pitcher’s mound and gunned to first base to get the out.