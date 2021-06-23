Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Hospital workers fired, resign over COVID-19 vaccine

Posted by 
North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS (AP) — More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement. A spokesperson for Houston Methodist hospital system said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week...

northplattepost.com
Community Policy
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
62K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Ap#Nazi#Houston Methodist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Here Are The Groups That Still Won’t Get The Covid Vaccine—And Why

As vaccination rates continue to fall and leave the U.S. dangerously vulnerable to new outbreaks of Covid-19, polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation reveals which groups resist vaccines the most—Republicans, Evangelicals, young people lead—and why, though not all reasons stand up to scrutiny. Key Facts. The KFF poll, conducted Jun....
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthKOAT 7

New Mexico hospitals are full, not from COVID-19 patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many people avoided seeing their primary care physicians during the pandemic. Now, hospitals are packed to the brim. Doctors said the reason is a backlog in care. From University of New Mexico hospital. "Hospitals are full. We have been full for about the last three months," Dr....
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

3 in 4 Fully Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

The U.S. has really opened back up over the last month, and fully vaccinated individuals have been told it's safe to live their lives, essentially as they had been pre-pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been encouraging fully vaccinated individuals to "resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic," but there is still a very small risk that you could get infected with COVID even once you've been fully vaccinated. While many of these cases—known as a "breakthrough infections"—end up being symptom-free, some vaccinated people are more at risk for severe outcomes.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Week

A different kind of COVID-19 vaccine is coming, and it could be 'even more protective'

A COVID-19 vaccine different from those made by Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer could be available to Americans "as soon as this summer," NPR reported on Sunday. The three vaccines currently authorized for use in the U.S. work by instructing the body to manufacture something that looks like a piece of the virus, but isn't. Then, if ever infected with the real virus, the immune system is prepared. The new protein subunit vaccine, however, already contains that all-important bit, known as the spike protein, meaning the body doesn't have to produce it on its own. What's more, the protein subunit vaccine doesn't require "special refrigeration," and also contains an "adjuvant" that makes the shot "even more protective," per NPR.
PharmaceuticalsScrubs Magazine

Anti-Vaxxer Claims the COVID-19 Vaccine Magnetizes People in Bizarre Hearing

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny didn’t do her profession any favors when she appeared before the Ohio state legislature yesterday. Lawmakers assembled to discuss the implications of vaccine mandates at businesses and schools. Dr. Tenpenny and several other guest speakers spent their time addressing strange conspiracy theories surrounding the shot. Magnets in...
Public HealthMedical News Today

Should people with arthritis get the COVID-19 vaccine?

People with arthritis may be concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine will trigger an arthritis flare-up. However, the chance of this occurring is relatively small. Additionally, those with arthritis generally tolerate the vaccine well. A 2021 study involving 1,519 people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions found that only 5% of...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The 2 Worst COVID Outbreaks Right Now Are in This State, Data Shows

The trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing in the right direction for much of the United States. Newly reported cases have continued to drop as vaccinations increase, with a dozen states having administered at least one dose to more than 70 percent of their population, according to The New York Times. But some areas are still struggling to keep coronavirus under control, including one state currently home to the two worst COVID outbreaks in the nation. Read on to see which place is seeing late spikes in cases.
Public HealthWebMD

Man Refusing COVID Vaccine Later Needs Lung Transplant

June 18, 2021 -- A Texas man who declined the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year contracted the coronavirus and needed a double lung transplant to survive. Now he’s speaking up and encouraging others to learn from his experience by getting vaccinated. Joshua Garza, 43, of Sugarland, decided not to get...
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

Walgreens will give you $25 to get a COVID vaccine

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If free doughnuts, free Super Bowl tickets, and free beer aren’t enough to entice fence-sitters into getting vaccinated against COVID-19, perhaps cash will do the trick. Walgreens is offering a $25 store credit to anyone...
Florida Stateflbusinessdaily.com

166 deaths recorded in Florida after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Deaths after taking the COVID-19 vaccine total 3,049 across the US, with 166 deaths being in Florida, according to the National Vaccine Information Center. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in December 2020 and the Janssen vaccine in February 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Public Health247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

Adults who will likely or definitely refuse vaccination: 117,418 (7.4% of total) > Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,076,745 (51.4% of population) > Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 9,754 per 100,000 people (total: 204,392) > COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 205 per 100,000 people (total: 4,302) These are all...