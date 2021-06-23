COVID continues to impact outdoor gear supply

As mask mandates are lifted and more Americans receive vaccinations, COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted and softened. Despite the reawakening of America, the hospitality industry, and especially the restaurant sector, continues to feel the lingering effects of the pandemic. Restaurants throughout the country remain severely understaffed and continue to suffer from supply issues. With a reduced workforce, customers are often faced with slower service, limited and sometimes different hours, and unforeseen restaurant closures. In addition, a portion of the population still remains hesitant to dine indoors, opting for and demanding curbside, carry-out and outdoor seating options. To further complicate matters, disruptions in distribution and product availability are having a drastic impact on prices and menu options. Despite these hurdles, more and more options are being offered to restaurants to help navigate these difficult times. This article will explore some of the more recent ways that governments are trying to help these struggling businesses.