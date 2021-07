It’ll be a grand entrance when Theresa Hrobak Gardner rolls back into town in her 40-foot-long luxury motorhome. Teri, as she prefers, was born in Springfield, went to kindergarten at Pottenger School, attended Sacred Heart Elementary and was graduated in 1973 from Notre Dame High School. Her dad, Frank Hrobak, was a city firefighter; uncles Ray Tremblay and Donald Lemieux, as well as several East Springfield neighbors, also served in the Fire Department, Teri says.