Mountain Home, AR

Grandma’s House receives donation of wheelchair ramps and porch from local companies

By Scott Liles
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonations by an area bank and a local construction company have made the Grandma’s House Child Advocacy Center in Mountain Home more accessible to those with special needs.West Plains Bank and Trust Company and Crownover Construction recently teamed up to provide two wheelchair ramps and a porch for Grandma’s House, located at 914 South Main Street. West Plains Bank and Trust Company donated the funds to purchase the building materials for the ramps and porch, while Crownover Company donated the labor involved.

