India has warned the European Union it won’t recognise the EU’s vaccine certificate unless the bloc accepts Indian-made vaccines for its digital green pass.The officials in New Delhi have asked EU member-states to individually consider accepting India-made vaccines.Eight EU countries have subsequently approved an Indian shot, according to sources.India conveyed that New Delhi health authorities would reciprocally exempt all those carrying EU Digital Covid Certificate by allowing quarantine-free travel after Indian vaccines are included in EU Digital Covid Certificate.“We have also conveyed to EU member-states that India will institute a reciprocal policy for recognition of the EU Digital Covid...