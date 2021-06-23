Portal Reloaded is the closest we’re likely to get to Portal 3

The Infernal Trickster comes from the nine hells and likes to confuse and play with mortals for fun. The monster is mostly harmless, but you should probably still be careful when around it. The Infernal Trickster is the most recent addition to Monster Hunts Weekly in the 22nd issue. The creature comes from Vall Syrene and Darren Kenny along with new items like the Devil’s Charm. This looks like a great addition for a DM’s toolbox, especially if they’re running an adventure in Avernus.