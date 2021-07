The Connecticut Sun are hosting the Dallas Wings at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Tuesday, June 22, at 19:00 ET in a battle between two of the top-three squads of each conference. The Connecticut Sun have three consecutive defeats but are still sitting on top of the Eastern Conference and the third place of the whole league. On the other hand, the Dallas Wings are coming off a win that ended their previous two-game losing streak and are third in the West.