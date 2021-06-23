Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Deandre Ayton, Suns Top Clippers In Game 2 Thriller

By Rohan Nadkarni
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 11 days ago

The Suns are only two wins away from the NBA Finals...or do the Clippers have them right where they want them? Phoenix won an absolute thriller Tuesday night, squeaking out a 104–103 victory over Los Angeles in Game 2 of the West Finals, giving the Suns a 2–0 lead in the series. The Clippers are now down two games to none for the third straight time.

Tuesday’s back-and-forth affair effectively ended on a wild dunk from Deandre Ayton, which came off a picturesque inbounds lob from Jae Crowder. Ayton was one of many heroes for Phoenix—Cam Payne, starting for Chris Paul for the second straight game, scored a career high 29 points on 12-of-24 shooting. While Devin Booker, who busted his nose after a collision with Patrick Beverley in the third quarter, added 20 of his own.

Paul George scored 26 points to lead the Clips, though he missed seven of his eight threes. PG also clanked two late free throws with L.A. nursing a one-point lead, paving the way for Ayton’s game-winning dunk.

Here are three thoughts on the dramatic finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpuJy_0acp32gx00
Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Deandre Ayton’s Magical Run Continues

Few players have acquitted themselves better than Ayton during this postseason. He outplayed a healthy Anthony Davis for stretches during Round 1. He frustrated MVP Nikola Jokić during a sweep of the Nuggets. And after putting his imprint on this series with his activity on both ends of the floor, he now has a signature playoff moment.

Ayton’s presence on the floor is important, particularly against the Clippers. Ty Lue had a lot of success going small against the Jazz, effectively nullifying the impact of Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Ayton’s offensive prowess makes that strategy difficult to employ against the Suns, and that’s a large reason why Ivica Zubac played 34 minutes Tuesday. Zubac hasn’t been awful, and the Clips’ defense wasn’t horrendous in Game 2. But Lue is still in a tricky spot. Zubac is dropping on pick and rolls, and he has to pay serious attention to Payne and Booker when they knife into the paint. That means his attention is rarely focused on Ayton, and the Suns’ big man is adept at taking advantage, filling the lane or fighting for offensive rebounds to get easy looks. Ayton shot 12-of-15 in Game 2, hitting 12 of his last 13 shots. (His first miss was a late-clock jumper.) He took only three attempts outside of the lane, doing most of his damage attacking the rim hard while Zubac was at least half occupied with a guard.

Ayton’s energy has been a major key to Phoenix’s success in the playoffs. Ironically, Ayton rarely ever scores because a play has been drawn up for him. When Monty Williams finally did with only 0.9 seconds left, Ayton delivered a winner. (He also yanked Zubac by the jersey into Booker’s screen, we’ll just call that a veteran move.)

Is Kawhi’s Absence Getting to Paul George?

George has been largely spectacular since Kawhi Leonard went down with a knee injury four games ago. PG led the Clips to two of their biggest wins in franchise history against the Jazz, then put up a line of 34/4/5 in Game 1 of the conference finals. While I certainly don’t think it’s fair to wonder about George’s clutch bona fides even after the missed free throws, I do wonder if he’s starting to get fatigued. PG is carrying a huge burden on both ends of the floor without Leonard, and he looked gassed for stretches of Game 2. George shot 41.1% from three and 86.8% from the free-throw line during the regular season. Tuesday, he shot 1-of-8 from beyond the arc and a shocking 5-of-10 from the stripe. George appeared to be laboring at times, and his strange, late-game inbound folly when he threw a pass of Zubac’s back screamed mental fatigue. Is it possible George is starting to wear down a bit?

PG is averaging 41.5 minutes a night in four games without Kawhi, and the Clippers had an incredibly short turnaround between Game 6 of the Jazz series and Game 1 vs. Phoenix. Unfortunately for George and his teammates, there are no two-day breaks in this series. Lue has had other players step up in Leonard’s absence, such as Beverley, Reggie Jackson, and Luke Kennard. Still, the supporting may need to take on an even bigger role moving forward.

Chris Paul is Looming

Every playoff loss is devastating, and this one is especially so for the Clippers. L.A. was primed to steal a game on the road, instead the Clips now face their third 2–0 deficit of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Suns’ best player Chris Paul, who has missed both games of the series while in the COVID protocol, has yet to play. Of course, Leonard may return too, though the status of his return is murkier than Paul’s, who reportedly could be cleared for Game 3. What we do know is Leonard is injured, while Paul seems to be getting a rare chance to rest during the postseason—which is doubly important after he hurt his shoulder in Round 1. Ultimately, for the Suns to be up two games without their best player has to be huge for their confidence. And the Clippers are now in an exponentially more desperate spot than when Kawhi first got hurt. Considering those circumstances, L.A. really needed to steal that Game 2. If Paul is able to return soon, Phoenix’s winning streak may continue to the Finals.

Community Policy
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Paul George
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Suns#Nuggets#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Video: Clippers’ DeMarcus Cousins shoves Cameron Payne, Devin Booker after Deandre Ayton’s game-winner

It was quite the scene after Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton put in what would be the game-winning alley-oop in the final second of Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Suns were celebrating, the Clippers were confused, bewildered and frustrated at what had just gone down, all as the officials were trying to figure out what the hell was going on themselves.
NBAchatsports.com

Deandre Ayton's impact in Phoenix Suns' Game 2 victory went beyond the winning dunk

Suns center Deandre Ayton’s performance in the NBA playoffs no longer can be called a coming-out party. Party's over. He’s arrived. Ayton’s game-winning dunk off an in-bounds pass from Jae Crowder with .7 seconds Tuesday night against the Clippers was an exclamation point to another impressive playoff performance for Ayton.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Comes close to double-double

Ayton finished with 18 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Clippers. Ayton ended one rebound shy of posting a double-double for the second time over his last three games. While he didn't make a huge impact as he did in Game 2, he still provided decent numbers on both ends of the court. This was just his second game with multiple blocks in the current postseason run, while he has also scored at least 18 points in each of the three games of the current series. Plus, Ayton has been shooting exceptionally well from the floor and has made 72.3 percent of his field-goal attempts since the start of the playoffs.
ABC30 Fresno

Phoenix Suns call Deandre Ayton's winning alley-oop in Game 2 a team effort

PHOENIX -- Deandre Ayton couldn't stop smiling after the Phoenix Suns' 104-103 win on Tuesday gave them a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals over the LA Clippers. The big man wore a permagrin as he basked in the joy that came from dunking home the go-ahead bucket in the game's final second, finishing one of the most dramatic alley-oops in NBA playoff history, but he didn't want any of the credit.
NBANBA

POOL REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE OUT OF BOUNDS PLAY WITH 9.3 SECONDS LEFT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER AND THE FINAL FIELD GOAL MADE BY DEANDRE AYTON IN TONIGHT’S LA CLIPPERS AT PHOENIX SUNS GAME

POOL REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE OUT OF BOUNDS PLAY WITH 9.3 SECONDS LEFT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER AND THE FINAL FIELD GOAL MADE BY DEANDRE AYTON IN TONIGHT’S LA CLIPPERS AT PHOENIX SUNS GAME. INTERVIEW CONDUCTED BY DUANE RANKIN (ARIZONA REPUBLIC) WITH CREW CHIEF SCOTT FOSTER FOLLOWING TONIGHT’S...
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Film Room: How The Phoenix Suns’ Constant Rim Attacks Unlocked Deandre Ayton In Game 1 Win Over Clippers

In a clash between two juggernauts in the Western Conference Finals, the L.A. Clippers and Phoenix Suns were both starting the series without their primary leaders. The Clippers, who have still listed Kawhi Leonard as out indefinitely with a right knee sprain, had to widen their rotation to begin this matchup — not the best way to kick off a series in which your franchise has never been featured across its 50-year history.
NBAchatsports.com

Former Wildcat Deandre Ayton dominates in Suns’ win

LOS ANGELES, CA – While Devin Booker and Chris Paul still struggle, former Wildcat Deandre Ayton came up big, helping deliver the win for Phoenix. It wasn’t pretty, but, it was a win for the Phoenix Suns as Deandre Ayton finished his day with 19 points, 22 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and four blocks.
NBA12news.com

Suns Deandre Ayton wears picture of Devin Booker on a shirt before Game 4

LOS ANGELES — Phoenix Suns player Deandre Ayton supported his teammate Devin Booker prior to Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals by wearing a black t-shirt with a picture of Booker's bloody nose on it. In Game 2 of the series, Booker collided with Los Angeles Clippers player, Patrick...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton With Dennis Rodman-like Stats in Game 4

The Phoenix Suns knew exactly who stood before them their chance to establish a 3-1 series lead last night. Their opponent, the Los Angeles Clippers, previously came back from two seperate 0-2 holes earlier this postseason, doing so against the Dallas Mavericks, and then the Utah Jazz. Stopping them from accomplishing this yet again and tying things up would be no easy task.
NBANBC Sports

What Suns' improbable NBA Finals run can teach Warriors

It wasn't too long ago when the Warriors began their dynastic run with their Cinderella story NBA championship win in 2015. Following that improbably run, they weren't only just the team to beat, but the team that others tried to emulate in their roster construction. But now, the Warriors have...