Obituaries 6-23-21

Larry Thomas Adkins, 67, of Greasy Creek passed away Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born February 9, 1954, in Virgie to Geraldine Justice Adkins of Greasy Creek and the late Claymon Adkins. Larry was a retired coal miner and was currently working for Elite Security. Besides his father, he is preceded in death by two grandchildren: Joshua Evan Tanner and Ian Nathan Sesco. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Justice Adkins; two sons: Gary (Wendy) Adkins of Virgie, Larry Thomas (Shenoa) Adkins II of Greasy Creek; three daughters: Diane (Doug) Spears of Prestonsburg, Brooke (Jason) Sesco of Elkhorn City, Christina (Ernel) Cantrell of Feds Creek; one brother, Barry (Kathy) Adkins of Greasy Creek; three sisters: Alice (Harvella) Adkins of Greasy Creek, Sheila (Timothy) Adkins of Greasy Creek, Cora (Leonard Jr) Adkins of Greasy Creek; fifteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Monday, June 21, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Harvella Adkins, Jason Adkins, Timmy Adkins, Roger Justice and others officiating.