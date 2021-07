Cayuga Milk Ingredients and Cayuga Community College are partnering on a new initiative designed to help grow a new generation of agricultural employees. In a joint effort by Cayuga Milk Ingredients (CMI) and Cayuga, CMI is sponsoring a scholarship for newly graduating high school students employed at CMI who are pursuing coursework at Cayuga. The $1,000 scholarship facilitates opportunities for students to pursue academic and career training at Cayuga while also gaining valuable work experience at CMI.