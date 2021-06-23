Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Topeka receives $763,000 to extend 8th Avenue bikeway from Topeka Boulevard to S.E. Madison Street

Topeka Capital-Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKen Gilbert doesn’t drive anymore, riding his bike on every nice day. He pointed to parts of S.W. and S.E. 8th Avenue as needing work. The $763,000 Topeka is receiving as part of the state’s cost-share program will help do just that. The money will extend the 8th Avenue bikeway from Topeka Boulevard to S.E. Madison Street. It will fund lane reductions, mill and overlay work and signage upgrades.

www.cjonline.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Traffic
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Madison, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Lanes#S E 8th Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Biking
Related
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...