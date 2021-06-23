Topeka receives $763,000 to extend 8th Avenue bikeway from Topeka Boulevard to S.E. Madison Street
Ken Gilbert doesn’t drive anymore, riding his bike on every nice day. He pointed to parts of S.W. and S.E. 8th Avenue as needing work. The $763,000 Topeka is receiving as part of the state’s cost-share program will help do just that. The money will extend the 8th Avenue bikeway from Topeka Boulevard to S.E. Madison Street. It will fund lane reductions, mill and overlay work and signage upgrades.www.cjonline.com