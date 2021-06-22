How to Use Touch ID on iMac

If you have moved from a PC running the Windows operating system to an Apple iMac or Macbook running Apple’s macOS, you may be struggling to find Mac alternatives to a number of handy Windows applications and features, such as the Windows Snipping Tool. If you are searching for an alternative to the handy Windows Snipping screen capture tool used to capture screenshots or sections of your screen as an image, you will be pleased to know that Apple has it own alternative to the Windows snipping tool for macOS which is just as easy-to-use with shortcuts on Mac.