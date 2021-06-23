Kobe Signed Ticket Stub From His Final NBA Game Goes On Auction

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2021-- Leading gaming headset and accessory brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced a new partnership with rising NBA star Immanuel Quickley of the NY Knicks. When he’s not competing with the best basketball players in the world, Quickley is an adept, competitive gamer. With this partnership, Quickley will exclusively use Turtle Beach headsets when he competes off the court, including the Elite Pro line of esports-focused gaming headsets, as well as the brand’s flagship Stealth 700 Gen 2 series wireless headsets. Quickley will also be working closely with Turtle Beach to produce unique content that merges his worlds of professional basketball and gaming while highlighting the benefits of using Turtle Beach’s high-quality gaming equipment.