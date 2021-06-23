Former Texas A&M Basketball star Alex Caruso arrested in College Station

If you’re a Texas A&M Basketball fan, this title may be the last thing you would have expected to read during this year’s offseason. Alex Caruso, who just finished his fourth season in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, is known for many things. At Texas A&M, Caruso was never a player of the year candidate or a lottery pick, but he was a player with an extremely well-rounded game. He was the type of guy that any team would be happy to have on the roster.