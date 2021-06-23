Cancel
Sports

Today in sports history: June 23

By Associated Press
Buffalo News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article2005 — Tim Duncan comes up huge in the second half and is chosen finals MVP as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Detroit Pistons 81-74 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. See more sports moments from this date:

Tim Duncan
#Sports History#Nba Finals#San Antonio Spurs#The Detroit Pistons
