It seems like Nvidia DLSS is working on adding a new feature to beat the competition. Reddit user Reinhardovich spotted plans for a new DLSS upscaling quality mode in the documentation for Unreal Engine 5. It’s assumed that the Ultra Quality mode will be Nvidia’s most ambitious offering for DLSS, intended to produce the highest image quality. This mode is marked as a placeholder for future updates. It’s only available to developers and not end users for the time being. In addition, the Ultra Quality mode is said to be available for all RTX cards and any resolution.