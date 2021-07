Video game voice actors are concerned about technological advances that could lead to the use of AI-generated voices in games, such as in a Witcher 3 mod. Voice acting for video games is a specialized job that requires years of practice, classes, and an established industry reputation. A successful career for some voice actors, such as Troy Baker or Nolan North, can lead to celebrity comparable to that of screen actors, and can even influence a person's desire to purchase a game. Some voice actors, like many other professions, are concerned that advances in AI technology could soon replace them.