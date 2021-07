Of the 28 bills Gov. David Ige identified this week as potential veto targets, Senate Bill 811 is the shortest in length — barely 100 words —and the easiest to understand. If approved, it would require the Hawaii Department of Education to publish a weekly report on students, staff and visitors at public schools that have reported positive COVID-19 cases. The report would include the school’s name, the date the positive results were reported and the date the tested individual was last on campus.