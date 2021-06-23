Cancel
Cambridge, MA

Alexandria plans Cambridge office-to-lab conversion with $815M buy

By Catherine Carlock
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 12 days ago
The Charles Park office properties in Cambridge's Kendall Square changed hands just six months ago for $468 million.

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

