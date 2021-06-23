Cancel
Lexington, MA

Translate Bio, Sanofi to explore mRNA vaccine for the flu

By Rowan Walrath
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 11 days ago
Vaccines based on messenger RNA, or mRNA, have proven themselves against Covid-19, coming of age in the eyes of the public and regulators after decades of research and plenty of doubt. Now, Lexington's Translate Bio is teaming up with Sanofi Pasteur to explore whether the technology could be applied to a vaccine against seasonal flu.

www.bizjournals.com
Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
